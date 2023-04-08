CHEYENNE — Hayden Swaen swears he doesn’t have a cot in the back of The Factory indoor hitting facility. It only seems like the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 junior lives there.
Swaen was a fixture in The Factory’s batting cages during the offseason because he wanted to hit the ground running when the Sixers open the 2023 season against the Colorado Travelers at 1 p.m. today in Denver.
“I want to step up as a hitter,” Swaen said. “I worked with our coaches a lot last season, and had a couple really good backside hits during the regional tournament against Idaho Falls. We talked about fighting off pitches and getting in backside gaps.
“It was exciting to have those hits. I feel like hitting is an area where I need to step up, along with my defense.”
Swaen batted .289 (48-for-166) with 13 doubles, a home run and 39 RBI to help Cheyenne go 68-12 and finish second at the Northwest Regional tournament. Post 6 was three outs from beating eventual national runner-up Idaho Falls in the regional title game in Gillette.
Most of Swaen’s 63 games played last summer were as a designated hitter. He spent about 25% of his time playing catcher, which is a position he was unfamiliar with until he cracked Cheyenne’s varsity roster as a freshman. Until that point, Swaen had primarily played first base.
“It was a big transition, and there was a lot to learn,” Swaen said. “One of the things I had to get used to was being loud. When I started, I was quiet and a little shy. I’ve gotten used to relaying information to the pitcher and the other guys out on the field.”
He also has learned to keep the ball in front of him and off the backstop.
“Receiving the ball and blocking the ball are the two biggest pieces of catching,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “The throwing part came naturally for him because he’s got a great arm. There have been ups and downs as far as being able to block, catch and receive, but he keeps grinding.”
Swaen had little downtime this winter. In addition to the time he spent hitting off the pitching machines and taking live at-bats from teammates at The Factory, Swaen played fall ball with Post 6 and an early spring tournament in St. George, Utah, with a team of players from Jackson and Post 6. He also competed in three Nevada-based tournaments with the Colorado Springs Wolfpack.
“I’ve been friends with a lot of those guys since we played (8-and-under) against each other, and they asked me to play with them at some Perfect Game tournaments,” Swaen said. “We saw some really good competition, and fell just short of winning one of them.
“I know a lot of guys were taking breaks during the winter, but I was trying to play as much as I could to get better.”
Swaen batted .274 (46-for-168) with 16 doubles, a home run and 53 RBI as a freshman. He is a career .281 (94-of-334) hitter in two seasons. Swaen’s average could be better if his hand-eye coordination and ability to get the bat to the ball weren’t so good, Lain said.
“His hand-eye is so good it can be a detriment at times because he swings at the wrong pitch and puts the bat on it,” the skipper said. “He is working on controlling his strike zone and making sure he’s swinging at the right pitches. We need him to stay in his legs and not give up body position just to make contact.”
The problem with Swaen swinging at the wrong pitches is they often result in weak contact and outs. Swaen said he feels like he’s made progress in that area, but knows the real proof will come once the Sixers start playing real games.
“It’s still a work in progress,” he said. “I can tell I’ve changed my approach, because there are times I see myself laying off pitches I used to swing at. I’m getting better, but I know there’s still room for improvement.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.