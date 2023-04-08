CHEYENNE — Hayden Swaen swears he doesn’t have a cot in the back of The Factory indoor hitting facility. It only seems like the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 junior lives there.

Swaen was a fixture in The Factory’s batting cages during the offseason because he wanted to hit the ground running when the Sixers open the 2023 season against the Colorado Travelers at 1 p.m. today in Denver.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus