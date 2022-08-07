GILLETTE – Wyoming will have to wait another year to get its first entrant in the American Legion World Series.

Cheyenne Post 6 forced a winner-take-all game against the two-time reigning national champion Idaho Falls Bandits but came up just short, falling 6-5 on Conner Hall’s walk-off single in the ninth inning.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

