Cheyenne Post 6 celebrates after beating Gillette 7-4 in the Northwest Regional tournament championship game Sunday afternoon at Hladky Stadium in Gillette. With the win, Cheyenne is the first Wyoming team to advance to the American Legion World Series.
Cheyenne Post 6 celebrates after beating Gillette 7-4 in the Northwest Regional tournament championship game Sunday afternoon at Hladky Stadium in Gillette. With the win, Cheyenne is the first Wyoming team to advance to the American Legion World Series.
You couldn’t walk around Gillette’s Hladky Stadium on Sunday without bumping into a former Cheyenne Post 6 player.
The capital city’s American Legion baseball team has enjoyed robust support from its alumni in the 21 seasons I’ve been covering the program, so seeing many men I covered on hand for the final day of the Northwest Regional wasn’t surprising. Especially considering Post 6 had two extremely winnable games ahead of it, giving it a chance to finally win the tournament and become the first Wyoming program to clinch a spot in the American Legion World Series.
The Sixers did just that, ending the host team’s Cinderella run through the tournament with a 7-4 victory in a winner-take-all final. Cheyenne opens the ALWS against League City, Texas, at 8 a.m. today in Shelby, North Carolina. The Sixers also face Ellsworth, Maine, and reigning national champ Troy, Alabama, during pool play.
On hand at Sunday’s Northwest Regional final were several players from the 2022 regional runner-up squad that was three outs from unseating two-time reigning national champion Idaho Falls, Idaho. Players who contributed to Cheyenne’s run of 20 Wyoming Class AA state championship appearances over the past 23 seasons littered the stands Sunday. Coaches who helped resurrect the program starting in the late-1990s also posted up just past the third-base dugout Cheyenne occupied Sunday.
Tagg Lain coached Cheyenne to 15 state titles and three regional runner-up finishes. He shared a long embrace with his oldest son, Ty, the current Post 6 skipper, on the field after the victory.
Ty Lain and assistant coaches Gary Harley, David Lazarus and Ethan Casey all played for the Sixers. Lain was the starting shortstop on the 2006 squad that finished as regional runners-up. Harley was a starting outfielder for the 2003 runner-up team.
The program’s sub-varsity Hawks, Prep and Indians are also coached by former Post 6 standouts. Even the WYCO Select 13-year-old team — the first year of travel ball not coached by players’ fathers — is headed up by former Sixers Brock Anderson and Connor Redman.
Anderson skipped Sunday’s WYCO tryouts in favor of making the trek to Gillette. He admitted the move didn’t sit well with his fellow WYCO coaches but said he wasn’t going to miss watching his cousin, Corey Williams, help Post 6 break through.
“I grew up watching my cousins Brandon and Brock play for Post 6, and saw how close they got,” said Williams, who was credited with the save after pitching the final 2⅔ innings of the regional title game. “They’ve played a massive role in me becoming the player that I am. They’re my inspiration.
“I modeled my game after them. I got to watch their highs, their lows, their struggles, and I couldn’t have asked for two better mentors. Being part of the team that finally got this thing done feels unbelievable.”
WYCO’s tryout for the 2024 13-year-old team started after Post 6 had won the regional title. Once it ended, Redman described the WYCO Select squad to the players and their parents assembled at Dunbar Field as an introduction to “the Post 6 way.” Most of those soon-to-be seventh-graders at that tryout aspire to one day pull a Sixers cap onto their heads. Competition for roster spots will stiffen as those boys age up, and not all of them will be lucky enough to step onto Powers Field representing the powerhouse program.
Recently, an alumni group has started raising funds to cover player fees for those who need some financial assistance. They don’t want to see a potential standout miss out on the opportunity to better Post 6 or themselves.
That’s part of what makes playing for Post 6 special, outfielder Julian Romero said.
“Playing for this program creates a bond that can never be broken,” said Romero, who returned to the roster after spending his freshman year playing for the University of Jamestown. “They build a brotherhood here, and you feel that behind you.”
What was accomplished Sunday happened because of the players who came before.
“This is more than 20 years of people pouring their blood, sweat and tears into this program who helped make this happen,” Ty Lain said. “They’re all still really connected to the program. I’ve been getting texts from former players and coaches all week telling me how they’re following along with the games.
“There are a lot of guys who wanted this to happen as players, but weren’t able to get over the hump. This doesn’t happen without what they did on the field and without their support since. This is also an accomplishment for our community because we get help from everywhere.”
Family was a theme for Post 6 from the time it started spring workouts, Williams said. It was apparent Sunday.
“Those ties definitely run deep,” he said. “We have one of the biggest support systems in the country. Our parents, our community and all of the players who came before us.
“It was huge having those guys in the stands supporting us.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.