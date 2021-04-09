CHEYENNE – Julian Romero spoke quietly as he stood before his Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 teammates during a team speech session last summer.
As he spoke, Romero was still trying to decide whether admitting he was scared whenever he went into games would be beneficial or detrimental. The outfielder eventually brought himself to say something most young players won’t. At that point, ridding himself of that burden was more important than how his coaches and teammates perceived the admission.
“It surprised me to hear him say that, because he was always so aggressive when he was in the game,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “His aggressive playing style didn’t really scream ‘scared’ to me, but it’s not uncommon for young guys to be uneasy when they get their first playing opportunities at this level.
“They want to succeed so badly, they feel extra pressure. (Romero) felt that way before he finally got enough (at-bats) that he could relax and be the player we were expecting him to be.”
Romero went from playing occasionally for much of the season to batting second and starting in right field during Cheyenne’s state championship run. He finished the season batting .326, which was the third-highest batting average among Sixers with at least 100 plate appearances.
Romero rapped three doubles, drove home 22 runs, drew 17 walks and struck out 11 times.
“I was just waiting for my chance to show coach Lain what I had, because I thought he might like it and keep sending me out there,” Romero said. “He gave me a couple chances early in the year, and I messed up. I told myself I needed to stop being scared and just do what I needed to do.”
Romero was a regular in the Sixers’ lineup early in the season, but had a stretch that saw him get just one plate appearance in five of nine games. The junior played in 38 of 71 games. Twenty-two of those appearances came after July 9.
Many players who get sporadic at-bats struggle against live pitching. Romero knew that was a possibility and did his best to stay ready whenever he was called upon.
“You have to warm up like you’re going to start the game,” he said. “Even if you think you’re not going to play, you have to be ready. You have to be prepared to battle at the plate and do whatever you can to get on base.”
That approach helped Romero drive in the eventual game-winning run during the fourth inning of a 2-1 win over Gillette. It was Cheyenne’s first win over the Roughriders last season. Gillette had taken the first four meetings. Post 6 eventually took two games from Gillette at the Wyoming Class AA State Tournament to win the title.
“He was playing so aggressively and attacking pitchers late last year,” Lain said. “He wasn’t taking pitches, which is the approach we needed at the time. We were striking out a lot toward the end of the year, and we needed to figure out how to start getting the ball in play.
“(Romero) was getting his barrel on the ball, putting it in play and putting pressure on the defense. He started having more and more success, and forced us to move him to the top of the batting order.”
Cheyenne must replace center fielder Andrew Johnson and left fielder Jackson Hesford. Those players were multi-year starters, but will spend the summer preparing to play college football. Romero is one of four players vying for the center field spot.
Romero is eager to pick up where he left off. No matter where or how much he plays, Romero said he is thankful for the opportunity to run out onto the diamond.
“This time last year, we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season,” he said. “This year, we were able to have our spring training, and our first games are (today). It’s way different, and I’m just ready to play.”