CHEYENNE — Julian Romero could have spent this summer waking up in a host family’s house and suiting up in one of the many summer collegiate baseball leagues that dot the United States.
That scenario is rather common for college baseball players, especially those who saw the field every third game as freshmen.
However, Romero is spending the summer after his freshman year at the University of Jamestown waking up in his own bed and pulling on a familiar uniform. The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We’re so close, we’re like brothers, and I wanted to come back and spend one more summer with them before I was too old to play for Post 6,” Romero said. “It was a pretty easy decision to come home and play with a bunch of people who hold a special place in my heart.
“Next year, I can go back to college and then go somewhere else to play ball.”
Romero and the Sixers (40-9) open their annual Firecracker Tournament by hosting North Platte, Nebraska, at 1 p.m. today at Powers Field.
Romero’s .433 batting average is the highest of any Cheyenne player with at least 80 plate appearances this season. The outfielder and pitcher has gone 42-for-97 with a team-best 15 doubles, a triple and 37 RBI. Romero’s RBI total ranks third on the team.
“He’s been in a ton of big games for us, and brings a calming presence to the rest of the guys because they know he’s on our side and has come through in a ton of big situations over the years,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “It takes a lot of pressure off other guys having him back. He’s been really good this summer.
“He’s a complete hitter, and handles pitchers with a lot of velocity a lot better. He’s covering the inner half of the plate a little bit better, and is a really tough out.”
Romero — a 5-foot-8, 150-pounder — also has logged 13-1/3 innings on the mound, posting a 1-1 record with 17 strikeouts and a 2.62 earned-run average.
Romero batted .365 (73-of-200) with 10 doubles, a team-high five triples and 39 RBI during his senior campaign in a Cheyenne uniform. On the mound, he logged 9-1/3 innings, striking out nine.
Romero played in 18 games at Jamestown — which is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member in Jamestown, North Dakota — and batted .300 (3-for-10) with an RBI and four runs scored. He also fanned three and walked two in 1-2/3 innings on the mound for the Jimmies.
He credits his time on the college diamond as a reason that he is enjoying a career year to this point.
“I’ve faced a lot faster arms and guys who (locate pitchers) better,” Romero said. “That has really paid off. It’s a little easier to see the ball at this level.”
The final 1-2/3 innings Romero spent on the mound for Post 6 in 2022 were the most painful. Cheyenne was on the verge of beating two-time reining American Legion World Series champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, and punching its first ticket to the ALWS.
The Bandits knotted the score with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and walked away with a 6-5 victory after a single to shallow right field in the eighth. Romero was Cheyenne’s pitcher during those final two frames and was, understandably, inconsolable as his ballclub was recognized as Northwest Regional runners-up.
Idaho Falls went on to finish as national runners-up.
“I know he took that loss hard and put a lot of blame on himself, but he shouldn’t have,” Lain said. “He’s a big reason we were in that situation and even had a chance to win that game. Julian is a passionate and emotional player, and always has been.
“Regardless of whether it’s a regional championship game or a meaningless doubleheader, he wants to win because he’s ultra-competitive. He wears his emotions on his sleeve in a good way and leads our team with fire and passion.”
Romero said he was upset not only because he surrendered the tying and go-ahead runs during a gut-wrenching loss, but because Cheyenne’s season had been focused on a veteran team being the first Wyoming team to advance to the ALWS.
“All we did all offseason long was talk about that. We used it as motivation during our workouts,” he said. “We ground our butts off for that. We got to the spot we wanted to be in and took the loss.
“I spent a lot of time wondering what I could have done better, but it’s over now, and there’s nothing we can do about it. You can’t hold onto things like that because it’s going to keep you from playing your best.”
Romero knows he can’t rewrite that chapter of his Sixers career. Instead, he is trying to author a happy ending and leave a positive impact on the program.
“That was one of the toughest losses of my life, and I wanted to come back and give it a shot again,” Romero said. “I want to be back in that game and show people we can win that one.”