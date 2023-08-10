CHEYENNE – League City, Texas, left-hander Jacob Cyr threw just the third no-hitter in American Legion World Series history during Thursday morning’s 4-0 victory over Cheyenne Post 6.

Cyr struck out eight hitters. A walk to Cheyenne infielder Mason Tafoya to lead off the fourth inning was the only thing that stood between Cyr and a perfect game. Cyr’s no-hitter is the first since 1976.


