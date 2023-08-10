CHEYENNE – League City, Texas, left-hander Jacob Cyr threw just the third no-hitter in American Legion World Series history during Thursday morning’s 4-0 victory over Cheyenne Post 6.
Cyr struck out eight hitters. A walk to Cheyenne infielder Mason Tafoya to lead off the fourth inning was the only thing that stood between Cyr and a perfect game. Cyr’s no-hitter is the first since 1976.
“We were a little nervous early and didn’t play our best baseball game, but we’ll get better as it goes,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said.
Cyr also threw a no-hitter in League City’s first game of the Texas state tournament.
The Sixers (65-16) continue pool play against Ellsworth, Maine, at 2 p.m. today. The game can be watched on the ESPN3 streaming service or heard on KFBC radio (97.5 FM or 1240 AM).
Miscues cost Cheyenne during Thursday’s opener.
Senior right-hander Colter McAnelly walked the first batter he faced, and the second reached on catcher’s interference. McAnelly fanned the next hitter he faced before Brice Smith slapped a two-run double down the left field line for a 2-0 lead.
McAnelly threw 25 pitches in the first inning, but needed just nine to get through the second. He finished with nine strikeouts and gave up just three hits in 4-2/3 innings of work, but was pulled after 77 pitches. That makes McAnelly available to pitch Monday, should the Sixers reach the semifinals.
“(McAnelly) was awesome for most of that game,” Lain said. “He dominated their lineup, for the most part, but it was a couple little things we haven’t done as much. We had a walk, a misplayed ball on the infield and a catcher’s interference.
“The margins here are razor thin, and everyone is about the same, so if you make mistakes, they bite you.”
The Sixers’ best chance for a hit came when center fielder Nolan Horton sent the first pitch of the third inning into right-center field. League City center fielder Kyeler Thompson dove to snag the sinking line drive and keep Cheyenne hitless.
“I thought we were going to take control of the momentum at that point, but that guy made a great play, and you have to tip your cap to him,” Lain said. “He was playing shallow and got a great jump on it. He’s one of the better defensive center fielders around and made one heck of a play.”
League City extended its lead to 3-0 in the third. Thompson led off with a single up the middle and advanced to second when Chase Bourgeois drew a six-pitch walk. Scott Martinez hit a chopper to Post 6 shortstop Kaed Coates, who tried to force Bourgeois out at second to start a double play. However, Coates’ throw was wide of Tafoya and went into right field, allowing Thompson to score.
League City added its final run with a two-out single to center in the fifth.
Lain reminded his team that 2022 national runner-up Idaho Falls, Idaho, also dropped its first game of pool play before making a run to the title game.
“We didn’t play as well as we could have,” the Cheyenne skipper said. “We struck out less than (League City) did, they got five hits, and three were inches from foul or infield hits we could have made a play on.
“Idaho Falls still played for the national championship, so we have to do what they did. We have to settle in, get our offense going and play our brand of baseball. If we do that, we’ll have a good chance to keep it rolling.”
