CHEYENNE — A six-run sixth inning from the Casper Oilers secured a come-from-behind 12-9 win over Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 on Thursday in Casper.
Zack Costopoulos went 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBI’s and Mason Tafoya drove in two runs for the Sixers. Colter McAnelly and Costopoulos each scored two runs.
Ty Lobmeyer pitched five innings and gave up 10 hits. Julian Romero took the loss for Cheyenne. Casper finished with 19 hits to Post 6’s 13.
Cheyenne’s next game is on Tuesday at the Westco Zyphers in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Cheyenne…….400 202 001 — 9 13 3
Casper………..100 036 11x — 12 19 1
Cheyenne pitching: Lobmeyer, Romero (6) Bohlman (7) and Anderson. Casper pitching: Pederson, Tugget (4), Lewis (7) and Douglas.
W: Lewis. L: Romero.
2B: Cheyenne 5 (Bohlmann, Anderson, Costopoulos, McAnelly, Feezer). Casper 3 (Pickett, Nipper, Knight).