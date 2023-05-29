Bradley Feezer

Bradley Feezer

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Bradley Feezer hit a two-run home run and drove home another run on a sacrifice fly to help Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to an 11-4 victory Sunday at North Platte, Nebraska.

The win gave Cheyenne (23-4) a sweep in the three-game series.


