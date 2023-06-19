Ethan Reisdorfer

Ethan Reisdorfer

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team was eliminated from the 43rd Tony Andenucio Memorial tournament with a 2-0 loss to Pueblo Azteca 18s on Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado.

Pueblo pitcher Eze Rojas tossed a no-hitter, striking out nine hitters and walking just two in six innings of work.


