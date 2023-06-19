Ethan Reisdorfer
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team was eliminated from the 43rd Tony Andenucio Memorial tournament with a 2-0 loss to Pueblo Azteca 18s on Sunday in Pueblo, Colorado.
Pueblo pitcher Eze Rojas tossed a no-hitter, striking out nine hitters and walking just two in six innings of work.
Ethan Reisdorfer scattered four hits across five innings on the mound. He gave up two runs with just one of them earned.
Cheyenne (37-8) plays three games at Jackson starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
