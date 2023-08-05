Corey Williams
Kaden Anderson
Hayden Swaen
CHEYENNE – An eight-run first inning helped Cheyenne Post 6 grab a 10-6 victory over Gillette in the Northwest Regional tournament Saturday night.
The Sixers (63-15) used five walks, two hits by pitches and a pair of doubles to race to an 8-0 lead. Three of those runs came with one out and five came with two outs.
Corey Williams had an RBI double, while Kaden Anderson rapped a two-run double.
Hayden Swaen’s two-run double in the third inning put Cheyenne up 10-0. Gillette got back into the game with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 10-5.
Post 6 drew seven walks, was hit with five pitches and got six hits. It stranded 10 runners.
Cheyenne faces Rocky Mountain High of Fort Collins, Colorado, at noon today. If it beats the Lobos (26-15), it will play Gillette (52-22) in a winner-take-all championship game at 3 p.m. today.
