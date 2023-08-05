CHEYENNE – An eight-run first inning helped Cheyenne Post 6 grab a 10-6 victory over Gillette in the Northwest Regional tournament Saturday night.

The Sixers (63-15) used five walks, two hits by pitches and a pair of doubles to race to an 8-0 lead. Three of those runs came with one out and five came with two outs.


