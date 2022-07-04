CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team split its final games of its annual Firecracker Tournament on Sunday at Powers Field.
Cheyenne (41-9) opened the day with a 4-3 victory over the Rocky Mountain Oysters in the semifinals, before falling to the Colorado Slammers 7-3 in the championship.
The Sixers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the title game, and led 3-2 after three innings. The Slammers knotted the score 3-3 after four, and pulled ahead for good with three runs in the sixth.
Cheyenne committed to errors to lead off the inning, and then loaded the bases with an intentional walk. A bases-loaded walk pushed Colorado ahead 4-3. A two-run triple padded the lead to 6-3.
Post 6 committed five errors in total.
Infielder Mason Tafoya was 4 for 4, while Colter McAnelly went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Kelden Hastings and Dominic Lopez both had RBI on sacrifice flies.
McAnelly scattered three hits while striking out six across five innings. None of the five runs he surrendered were earned.
Cheyenne downed the Oysters in walk-off fashion thanks to a two-out single from Zack Costopoulos in the seventh inning. Costopoulos had two hits in the contest, as did Hastings and Dom Lopez. One of Lopez’s hits was a double.
The Sixers trailed 3-1 heading into the sixth. Costopoulos scored on a wild pitch before Hastings scored on Julian Romero’s sacrifice fly.
Right-hander Ben Bohlmann struck out eight hitters and allowed just four hits across six innings of work. McAnelly pitched the final out of the seventh, recording a strikeout to pick up the win on the mound.