CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 senior right-hander Bradley Feezer notched a perfect game during a 10-0 victory Tuesday at Casper.
Feezer struck out eight batters, walked none and didn’t allow a hit in his seven innings on the mound. He needed just 91 pitches to get through the contest.
Cheyenne led just 1-0 heading into the sixth inning when it exploded for five runs. The Sixers added four more runs in the seventh.
Second baseman Kaed Coates was 2-for-2 with three RBI. Junior third baseman Mason Tafoya went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI.
Left fielder Julian Romero and right fielder Corey Williams were both 2-for-4. Romero added a double while Williams drove home a run.
Cheyenne (51-11) won the second game 7-3, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and a 5-1 advantage after two.
Both of Tafoya's hits were doubles. Coates had two hits and two RBI. Colter McAnelly also posted a hit and two RBI. Ethan Reisdorfer recorded a double.
Peyton Seelye picked up the win on the mound, striking out five and scattering six hits across five innings. Braden Pearson pitched the final two innings in relief, striking out four and giving up just one hit.
Hawks top Eaton, sweep Laramie
CHEYENNE – Kyler Hauf went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI to help the Cheyenne Hawks to a 9-0 victory over visiting Eaton, Colorado, on Tuesday evening.
Parker Koerwitz also drove home two runs, while Peyton Westby added two hits and an RBI. Brodin Robbins had a double, while Kolbe Dierks rapped a triple.
Sam Melchior picked up the win by striking out seven and allowing just one hit in four innings of work.
in Game 2, the Hawks (26-26) jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first to innings before winning 12-4.
Kamarad and Jacob Romine both had two hits. Romine and Westby both drove home two runs as did Dierks. Westby and Dierks both had doubles. Melchior also rapped a double.
Robbins started on the mound, and didn't allow a hit across two innings of work. He fanned four hitters. Adam Barrington also pitched two innings, striking out three and giving up two hits.
On Monday night, the Hawks swept a Class AA doubleheader at Laramie. Cheyenne rallied to win the opener 6-4, and took the nightcap 15-8.
In Game 1, Cheyenne trailed 4-1 heading into the sixth inning. Ryne Ruskanen knotted the score with a two-run single. Jack Garrett pushed the Hawks ahead with a single in the seventh. Brayden Kamarad added an RBI single to lift Cheyenne to the 6-4 victory.
The Hawks grabbed the lead early in Game 2. Taking a 5-1 lead thanks to a four-run second. They led 12-5 after the third inning.
Ayden Frogge went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Garrett was 3-for-6 with three RBI. Colin Crecelius added two hits and two RBI. Ruskanen and Robbins also had two RBI.'
Cayden Guerra picked up the win on the mound, scattering five hits and seven runs in five innings of work. Crecelius struck out six in his two innings of relief.