CHEYENNE — Junior Bradley Feezer tossed a no-hitter to lead Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to a 9-0 victory over Pierre, South Dakota, at the Veterans Classic on Friday in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The only baserunner the right-hander allowed over the five-inning contest was a hit by pitch in the top of the third. He also struck out eight batters.

Sophomore Mason Tafoya and junior Colter McAnelly both knocked in two runs while four other Sixers tallied one RBI. Post 6 pulled away in the third with a five-run inning.

The win puts the Sixers at 2-0 in the tournament and 20-1 overall. They play Miles City Outlaws at 10 a.m. and Fargo Post 400 Stars at 12:30 p.m. today.

