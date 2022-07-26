CHEYENNE – Five players from Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 were named first team all-state on Monday night at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament in Sheridan.

Junior Colter McAnelly was voted the state’s player and pitcher of the year. He was a unanimous pick for his third consecutive all-state honor. McAnelly posted a .435 batting average (91 for 209) with 27 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 69 RBI during the regular season. On the mound, McAnelly logged 54-1/3 innings, going 8-1 with a 0.773 earned-run average, 107 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

