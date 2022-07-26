Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 shortstop Colter McAnelly swings during the Sixers' 7-6 victory over the 406 Flyers during the Mountain West World Series on Saturday at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Five players from Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 were named first team all-state on Monday night at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament in Sheridan.
Junior Colter McAnelly was voted the state’s player and pitcher of the year. He was a unanimous pick for his third consecutive all-state honor. McAnelly posted a .435 batting average (91 for 209) with 27 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 69 RBI during the regular season. On the mound, McAnelly logged 54-1/3 innings, going 8-1 with a 0.773 earned-run average, 107 strikeouts and just 12 walks.
McAnelly was joined on the first team as a unanimous selection by junior right-hander Bradley Feezer. Feezer, a two-time first team all-state pick, posted a 1.64 ERA over 55-2/3 innings. Feezer was 8-2 with 62 strikeouts.
Zack Costopoulos repeated as a first team pick. The senior first baseman batted .404 (80 for 198) with 20 doubles, a triple, seven homers and 70 RBI.
Ben Bohlmann – a college returner – also was tabbed to the first team. He tallied a .302 batting average (16 for 53) with a double and 12 RBI. On the mound, the righty logged 50-1/3 innings with a 6-0 record. He fanned 58 batters and has a 1.11 ERA. Bohlmann was a second team all-stater in 2021.
Rounding out the list of Post 6 first-teamers was senior Wyatt Haught. The lefty pitched 49-1/3 innings, going 8-0 with 65 strikeouts and a 1.41 ERA during his first season in Cheyenne. As an outfielder, Haught batted .363 (45 for 124) with a double and 37 RBI.
Senior left fielder Julian Romero repeated as a second team all-state pick. He was joined on that list by seniors Kaden Anderson and Bailey Applegarth and sophomore Mason Tafoya.
Cheyenne skipper Ty Lain shared coach of the year honors with Gillette’s Nate Perleberg.