Ryne Ruskanen

Ryne Ruskanen

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Hawks opened the Post 6 Firecracker tournament with one loss and one win Thursday.

The Hawks (19-20) lost to Laramie 16-0. Brayden Kamarad and Ryne Ruskanen registered Cheyenne’s hits.


