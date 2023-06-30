Ryne Ruskanen
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Hawks opened the Post 6 Firecracker tournament with one loss and one win Thursday.
The Hawks (19-20) lost to Laramie 16-0. Brayden Kamarad and Ryne Ruskanen registered Cheyenne’s hits.
Cheyenne closed the day with a 7-3 win over Rocky Mountain Oysters Gold. The Hawks got two runs in the first inning and three in the second.
Peyton Seelye had two hits and two RBI, while Kamarad added two hits and an RBI. Ruskanen worked all seven innings on the mound, striking out three and giving up just three earned runs on 15 hits.
Cheyenne faces Jefferson Academy at 6 p.m. today at Pioneer Park.
