CHEYENNE — An RBI single from Brandon Chavez in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Laramie Rangers a 7-6 victory over Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 on Tuesday in Laramie.
Zack Costopoulos doubled in the bottom of the seventh and was the Sixers’ game-tying run, but couldn’t get pushed across.
Costopoulos was 2 for 2 at the plate with two doubles and three RBI’s. Colter McAnelly and Ben Bohlmann each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Post 6 visits Green River at 2 p.m. Saturday.
LARAMIE 7, CHEYENNE 6
Cheyenne………..120 300 0 — 6 9 2
Laramie…………..102 301 x — 7 11 4
Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, McAnelly (5) and Lobmeyer. Laramie pitching: Branch, Jenkin (6), Ruckman (7) and Medina.
W: Branch. L: McAnelly.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Costopoulos 2, McAnelly); Laramie 1 (Ruckman). 3B: Laramie 1 (Ruckman).