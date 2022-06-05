CHEYENNE – Junior right-hander Colter McAnelly struck out 11 hitters and allowed no hits to help the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team to an 8-0 victory over Fargo (North Dakota) Post 400 on Saturday afternoon at the Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.
McAnelly pitched all six innings in the mercy rule-shortened game. He helped his own cause with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Second baseman Mason Tafoya notched three hits, including two doubles. He drove home two runs. Senior Julian Romero had two hits and two RBI, while classmate Wyatt Haught posted two hits. Dominic Lopez's lone hit was a double.
Cheyenne (22-1 overall) opened the day with a 10-0 victory over Miles City, Montana. Five players notched two hits apiece in the victory.
Both of Zack Costopoulos and Corey Williams’ hits were doubles. Williams drove home two runs, while Costopoulos had an RBI.
Catcher Hayden Swaen and shortstop Kelden Hastings both had two hits – including a double – and two RBI. Tafoya also rapped two hits while driving in a run. Third baseman Ethan Reisdorfer’s lone hit was a double.
Right-hander Trenton Rodriguez picked up the win, striking out six Outlaws while allowing just two hits and walking one during a five-inning complete game effort.