LEGION BASEBALL: Post 6 falls to Omaha Westside Jun 25, 2022

CHEYENNE — Omaha Westside pitcher Jackson Gutta kept Cheyenne American Legion Post 6's bats off balance Friday morning at the Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Sixers had four hits throughout the game, while Gutta pitched 6-1/3 innings, allowing zero earned runs and three hits as Omaha picked up a 7-3 win.

Hayden Swaen was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Julian Romero was 1 for 3 with one RBI for Cheyenne (33-6).