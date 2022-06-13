CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 split its final two games of the Oral Roberts Invitational on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cheyenne (27-2) closed pool play with a 9-4 victory over Millard West of Omaha, Nebraska. It lost the championship 3-2 to host Ballpark Baseball Academy Titans.
The Sixers took a 3-1 lead after the first inning against Millard West, and held a 9-3 lead after three. Senior Zack Costopoulos led the offense, going 3 for 4 with a double and four RBI.
Junior Colter McAnelly was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI. Hayden Swaen’s only hit was a double.
McAnelly pitched 2-1/3 innings to get the win on the mound. He struck out three and allowed just two hits. Ben Bohlmann worked the final 2-2/3 innings in relief.
Ballpark took a 3-0 lead over Cheyenne in the first inning. Post 6 got one run back in the second on a Kelden Hastings sacrifice fly to center that scored Dominic Lopez from third.
In the third inning, Julian Romero drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded to score Corey Williams.
Cheyenne had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth when Ethan Reisdorfer hit a foul ball off his foot. The umpire said the ball was live, and Ballpark was able to throw Lopez out at home. The catcher tagged Reisdorfer for the final out.
The game was shortened to six innings because of the time limit.
Lopez, Romero, Hastings and Mason Tafoya all had hits for the Sixers. Trenton Rodriguez was saddled with the loss despite giving up just four hits across 4-1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.