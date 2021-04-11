CHEYENNE — Colter McAnelly went 4 for 4 at the plate and had two RBIs to help Cheyenne Post 6 pick up a 5-2 win over Diamond Club in the first of its two Saturday contests.
Mason Tafoya also brought in two runs. Ben Bohlmann allowed one hit and one earned run over 4⅔ innings while striking out six batters.
The Sixers also bested Rockies Scout Team 14-7 in the nightcap of its split doubleheader.
After falling behind in the top of the first 3-0, Post 6 put together 11 runs over the first and second innings to take control.
Tafoya drove in three runs on two hits. McAnelly, Dom Lopez and Hayden Swaen each finished with two RBIs.
CHEYENNE 5, DIAMOND CLUB 2
Diamond………000 011 00 — 2 2 1
Cheyenne…….100 301 01 — 5 9 2
Diamond pitchers: (unavailable) Cheyenne pitchers: Bohlmann, Hastings (4), McAnelly (5) and Anderson.
W: Bohlmann.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Brown, McAnelly). 3B: Cheyenne 3 (McAnelly 2, Tafoya).
CHEYENNE 14, ROCKIES SCOUT 7
Rockies Scout………..300 102 1 — 7 9 1
Cheyenne…………..…650 003 x — 14 13 2
Rockies Scout pitchers: Katskee, (Unavailable) (3), Vasseur (6) and Jones. Cheyenne pitchers: Rodriguez, Jarosh (4), Sullivan (7) and Swaen.
W: Rodriguez. L: Katskee
2B: Rockies 3 (O’Connor, Stem, Romke), Cheyenne 3 (Brown, Tafoya, Swaen). 3B: Rockies 1 (Vasseur), Cheyenne 3 (Bohlmann, Lopez, McAnelly).