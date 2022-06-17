LEGION BASEBALL: Post 6 splits at Pueblo tourney Jun 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Colter McAnelly Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Julian Romero Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Corey Williams Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Ben Bohlmann Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team won one game and lost another on the first day of the 42nd Tony Andenucio Memorial tournament Thursday in Pueblo, Colorado.Cheyenne (28-3) opened the tournament with an 11-1 win over Burkburnett, Texas, before losing to Woodward, Oklahoma, 5-2.The Sixers scored in every inning against Burkburnett, taking control of the contest with a four-run fourth frame.Shortstop Colter McAnelly went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Julian Romero added two hits, while Hayden Swaen chipped in with a double. Wyatt Haught drove in two runs.Senior Bailey Applegarth picked up the win on the mound, giving up three hits across two innings.Against Woodward, the game was tied 1-1 heading into the ninth inning. Woodward turned two hits and two walks into four runs.Corey Williams drove home McAnelly with a two-out single to center to cut the lead to 5-2, but the next batter struck out to end the game.McAnelly had two hits, including a double. Haught also had a pair of knocks.Starter Bradley Feezer fanned three hitters and gave up three hits across four innings. Ben Bohlmann gave up just one hit in four innings of relief.The Sixers play the Greeley (Colorado) GoJo’s at 11 a.m. today, followed by Pueblo Azteca at 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Fresno State tops MW football off-season power rankings Loyalty at heart of Ike's emergence at Wyoming LEGION BASEBALL: Post 6 nipped in Oral Roberts final CLUB SOFTBALL: WYCO wins pool at Colorado Springs event North too much for South in 49th Shrine Bowl