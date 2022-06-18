CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team rebounded from an extra-innings loss with a pair of victories Friday at the 42nd Tony Andenucio Memorial tournament in Pueblo, Colorado.
Post 6 ()30-3 rallied from a 3-2 deficit after 5.5 innings to beat the Greeley (Colorado) GoJo’s 6-3. Cheyenne scored the go-ahead run on an Ethan Reisdorfer grounder. A Mason Tafoya double scored Reisdorfer and Ben Bohlmann for a 6-4 advantage.
Tafoya was 2 for 4 with three RBI, while Reisdorfer was 2 for 3. Senior left-hander Wyatt Haught struck out seven hitters across five innings. Ty Lobmeyer pitched the final two innings to get the win.
Cheyenne closed the day with a 12-1 win over Pueblo Azteca. The Sixers led 7-0 after four innings, and 7-1 after five. They pushed five runs across in the sixth inning to end the game early because of the mercy rule.
Tafoya went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBI. Reisdorfer, Dom Lopez, Julian Romero, Kelden Hastings all had two hits. Hastings and Reisdorfer both had RBI. Colter McAnelly and Zack Costopoulos both had a hit and two RBI apiece.
Trenton Rodriguez struck out eight batters in the six-inning complete game effort. He allowed five hits and walked just one batter.
Post 6 closes out pool play against the Parker (Colorado) Lightning at 1:30 p.m. today.