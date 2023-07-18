CHEYENNE – Sheridan clinched the No. 1 seed to next week’s Wyoming Class AA state tournament with a doubleheader split with Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 on Monday at Powers Field in Cheyenne.
The Sixers rallied to win the first game 6-3 to make the nightcap a winner-take-all game for the top seed. Sheridan scored three runs with one out during the seventh inning en route to a 4-2 victory and clinch the No. 1 seed.
In Game 1, Cheyenne (55-14 overall, 12-2 Class AA) scored six runs across the fifth and sixth innings to overcome a 3-0 deficit. Mason Tafoya led off the fifth with a double, and was driven home by Julian Romero’s double to left field. Romero scored on a single off the bat of Colter McAnelly to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Braden Pearson scored McAnelly on a one-out triple to left to knot the score. Pearson scored on Kaden Anderson’s single through the left side of the infield to give Post 6 a 4-3 lead.
McAnelly was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI. Romero also had two hits. Senior right-hander Bradley Feezer struck out six batters across seven innings of work, and didn’t walk any hitters.
In Game 2, Cheyenne grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Tafoya led off with a single and scored from first on McAnelly’s single to right field.
That lead held until the seventh when the Troopers (40-20, 13-1) scored three runs on a single, two walks, two errors and a fielder’s choice. Tafoya’s solo homer was Cheyenne’s lone run of the seventh.
McAnelly fanned 10 batters and scattered seven hits across 6⅓ innings. He walked just two.
Cheyenne Indians claim Class C state title
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 Indians went 4-0 at the Wyoming Class C state tournament to win the championship.
The Indians (34-15) opened with a 19-4 win over Lovell before beating Gillette 15-5. They rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Jackson 9-3 in the winner’s bracket final.
Cheyenne trailed Jackson 4-1 in the championship game before it scored two runs two runs with two outs in the sixth to trim the lead to 4-3. Quentin King knotted the score with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Reid Horton.
Brandon Shaver hit a solo home run to left to lead off the eighth inning to push the Indians ahead 5-4.
The game ended when catcher Cooper Hassler threw out a runner at second.
King went 6-for-11 with a double and six RBI. Nolan Gorman also was 6-of-11 with four RBI. On the mound, Gorman worked 8-1/3 innings with a 2.52 earned-run average and seven strikeouts.
Shaver had seven hits, including a double, a triple a homer. He also drove home nine runs.
Hassler and Horton both drove home five runs. Hassler had a pair of doubles, while Horton had a double and a triple. Brody Atencio added four RBI.
Bridger Mortiz posted a 2.25 ERA in a team-best 9-1/3 innings on the mound.
The team also includes: Corbin Allen, Gage Broda, Tyler Cassat, Aiden Kapus, Samuel Montano, and Tyler Stephenson.