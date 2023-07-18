CHEYENNE – Sheridan clinched the No. 1 seed to next week’s Wyoming Class AA state tournament with a doubleheader split with Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 on Monday at Powers Field in Cheyenne.

The Sixers rallied to win the first game 6-3 to make the nightcap a winner-take-all game for the top seed. Sheridan scored three runs with one out during the seventh inning en route to a 4-2 victory and clinch the No. 1 seed.


