CHEYENNE – Mason Tafoya hit a leadoff home run to give Cheyenne Post 6 the lead for good in the Wyoming Class AA baseball state championship game Friday in Jackson.
That was the first of seven runs Cheyenne scored that inning during a 10-2 victory over the Casper Oilers.
The state championship is the fourth consecutive for Post 6, and its 20th in the past 23 seasons. Cheyenne () opens American Legion Baseball’s Northwest Regional tournament against Helena, Montana, at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Gillette.
Landon McAnelly drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Sixers a 2-0 lead with two outs in the first. Nolan Horton then rapped a two-run single to center for a 4-0 advantage.
McAnelly scored on Kaed Coates’ single to center for a 5-0 lead. Tafoya added his second knock of the first inning to score Horton from third to put Cheyenne up 6-0. Coates scored on a wild pitch to give the Sixers a 7-0 edge.
Colter McAnelly gave Cheyenne an 8-1 lead with a one-out sacrifice fly in the third. He led off the sixth with a solo home run to center to put Post 6 up 9-2. Colter McAnelly added an RBI single in the seventh to make the score 10-2.
Tafoya had two hits and two RBI, while Colter McAnelly was 2-for-2 with three RBI. Horton was 3-for-4 with two RBI. Coates and Corey Williams both had two hits. Catcher Kaden Anderson’s lone hit was a double.
Cheyenne starter Bradley Feezer struck out eight Oilers and scattered five hits across six innings of work. The senior right-hander gave up two earned runs. Julian Romero tossed the final inning in relief, striking out one and giving up one hit.
