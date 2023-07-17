CHEYENNE – A six-run sixth inning helped the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team secure a come-from-behind 9-6 victory over Colorado Rogue during the final day of the Game Pando Memorial tournament Sunday in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Right fielder Kaden Anderson went 2-for-3 with three RBI, while shortstop Kaed Coates was 1-for-1 with two RBI. Coates’ lone hit drove home Colter McAnelly to knot the score 6-6.
Center fielder Nolan Horton was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Hayden Swaen’s only hit was an RBI double in the sixth.
Ethan Reisdorfer picked up the win in 1-1/3 innings of relief. He struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit. Peyton Seelye fanned seven batters in 4-2/3 innings of work. He walked six and gave up five hits and six earned runs.
Cheyenne (54-13) hosts Sheridan for a Class AA doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. today at Powers Field.
Sheridan sweeps Cheyenne Hawks
CHEYENNE – The Sheridan Troopers remained undefeated in Wyoming Class AA competition with a doubleheader sweep of the Cheyenne Hawks on Sunday night at Powers Field.
Sheridan won the opener 15-11 and the night camp 13-8.
The Hawks held an 11-9 lead heading into the sixth inning of Game 1, but Sheridan scored three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to pull ahead for the win.
Shortstop Colin Crecelius was 3-for-5 with two RBI for Cheyenne. Ayden Frogge went 2-4 with a home run and four RBI. Brayden Kamarad had a double and two RBI.
Sheridan held a 11-1 lead after four innings of Game 2 before Cheyenne pushed seven runs across between the fifth and sixth frames.
Cheyenne posted five runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth before Sheridan tacked on two runs in the seventh for a little breathing room.
Adam Barrington and Kolbe Dierks were both 2-for-3 with two RBI. Kamarad had a double and two RBI.