Kaden Anderson

Kaden Anderson

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – A six-run sixth inning helped the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team secure a come-from-behind 9-6 victory over Colorado Rogue during the final day of the Game Pando Memorial tournament Sunday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Right fielder Kaden Anderson went 2-for-3 with three RBI, while shortstop Kaed Coates was 1-for-1 with two RBI. Coates’ lone hit drove home Colter McAnelly to knot the score 6-6.


