CHEYENNE — A five-run seventh inning gave Grand Island, Nebraska, a 7-2 victory over Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 on Thursday at the Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Nebraska.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the seventh when Grand Island strung together five singles and drew a walk. The Sixers didn’t get anybody on base in the bottom of the frame.

Third baseman Mason Tafoya was 2 for 4 and drove home Ben Bohlmann in the bottom of the third on a double for the Sixers’ lone RBI of the game. Kelden Hastings was 1 for 2 with a triple and a run.

Wyatt Haught pitched 4-1/3 innings, allowing zero runs on four hits.

Post 6 (33-5) plays Omaha Westside at 8:30 a.m. today.

