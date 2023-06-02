Julian Romero
CHEYENNE – Julian Romero had a hit and two RBI to help the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team beat Mitchell, South Dakota, 4-2 on Thursday at the Rapid City (S.D.) Veterans Classic.
Romero also scattered four hits across four innings of work to pick up the pitching win. He struck out three and walked just one. Hayden Swaen's lone hit was a double.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.