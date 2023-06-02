Julian Romero

Julian Romero

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Julian Romero had a hit and two RBI to help the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team beat Mitchell, South Dakota, 4-2 on Thursday at the Rapid City (S.D.) Veterans Classic.

Romero also scattered four hits across four innings of work to pick up the pitching win. He struck out three and walked just one. Hayden Swaen's lone hit was a double.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus