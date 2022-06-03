CHEYENNE – Kelden Hastings hit a two-run home run as Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 defeated Mitchell, South Dakota, 9-6 to open up the Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Zack Costopoulos was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Dom Lopez drove home three runs for the Sixers. Ben Bohlmann pitched five innings, allowing zero earned runs on three hits and striking out four.

Post 6 plays Pierre, South Dakota, at 9 a.m. today.

