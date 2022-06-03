LEGION BASEBALL: Sixers open Veterans Classic with win Jun 3, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Kelden Hastings Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Dominic LopezDominic Lopez Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports////// Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Kelden Hastings hit a two-run home run as Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 defeated Mitchell, South Dakota, 9-6 to open up the Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.Zack Costopoulos was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Dom Lopez drove home three runs for the Sixers. Ben Bohlmann pitched five innings, allowing zero earned runs on three hits and striking out four.Post 6 plays Pierre, South Dakota, at 9 a.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Dakota Sixer Kelden Hastings Baseball Military Veteran Earned Run Ben Bohlmann Mitchell Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Jeff Linder finds the right fit at Wyoming Sueltz lifts Bison to walk-off win in home opener Former LCCC coach Ficca appeals suit’s dismissal Early look at UW’s home opener against Tulsa Potential Mountain West impact transfers for 2022