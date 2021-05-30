CHEYENNE — Julian Romero pitched four innings, allowed one hit, zero earned runs and struck out 10 batters as Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 picked up a 6-1 win over Seward, Nebraska, in the first Saturday’s of two contests.
The Sixers (22-7) scored one run in each of the first three innings, before doubling up in the fifth inning scoring three runs on four hits.
Zack Costopoulos was 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI’s. Dom Lopez was 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Colter McAnelly drove in two runs.
In the second game of the day, the Sixers got another strong performance on the mound from Ben Bohlmann. The senior pitched 5-1/3 innings, allowing three hits and giving up no runs while Post 6 defeated Grand Island, Nebraska, 6-1.
Cheyenne pulled away in the top of the fourth inning with four hits while drawing two walks. Romero’s two RBI’s of the contest came in fourth, scoring Hastings and Trenton Rodriguez.
Romero went 2 for 4 at the plate with two doubles. Costopoulos and McAnelly both had an RBI. Lopez was 3 for 4, scoring a run.
CHEYENNE 6, SEWARD 1
Seward………000 000 1 — 1 3 5
Cheyenne……111 030 0 — 6 9 2
Seward pitching: Spotanski and Olson. Cheyenne pitching: Romero, Jarosh (5) and Anderson.
W: Romero. L: Spotanski
2B: Cheyenne 5 (Bohlmann, Lopez, Costopoulos, McAnelly, Hastings).
CHEYENNE 5, GRAND ISLAND 1
Grand Island………200 300 x — 5 12 1
Cheyenne………….000 000 1 — 1 4 0
Cheyenne pitching: Bohlmann, Lobmeyer (6) and Swaen. Grand Island pitching: Nelson and Douglass.
W: Bohlmann. L: Nelson.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Romero 2, Costopoulos 1); Grand Island 1 (Douglass).