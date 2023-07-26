Hayden Swaen

Hayden Swaen

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Post 6 scored eight unanswered runs to rally for an 8-2 victory over Jackson at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Tuesday in Jackson.

Cheyenne (57-14) knotted the score 2-2 when junior first baseman Hayden Swaen hit a three-run home run to left field to give the Sixers the lead for good.


