CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Post 6 scored eight unanswered runs to rally for an 8-2 victory over Jackson at the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Tuesday in Jackson.
Cheyenne (57-14) knotted the score 2-2 when junior first baseman Hayden Swaen hit a three-run home run to left field to give the Sixers the lead for good.
Designated hitter Landon McAnelly went 2-for-3, while Julian Romero, Corey Williams and Kaed Coates all had one hit and one RBI apiece. Kaden Anderson also added a single.
Cheyenne starter Braden Pearson fanned four batters in 2-2/3 innings of work, giving up four hits and just two earned runs. Senior right-hander Bradley Feezer struck out five batters in 3⅓ innings of relief. He didn’t give up any hits or runs. Williams also tossed a scoreless inning of relief, striking out all three batters he faced.
Cheyenne plays Casper at 7 tonight.
Gillette 5 Cheyenne Hawks 1
CHEYENNE – Gillette eliminated the Cheyenne Hawks from the Wyoming Class AA state tournament with a 5-1 victory Tuesday in Jackson.
The game was tied 1-1 in the top of the third when the Hawks loaded the bases with one out. Cheyenne couldn’t move those runners, and Brady Richards hit a two-run single in the bottom of the frame to give Gillette a 3-1 lead.
Adam Barrington went 2-for-4, while Colin Crecelius, Kolbe Dierks, Jacob Romine and Brodin Robbins all had one hit each.
Starter Parker Koerwitz worked 4⅔ innings, striking out four, walking four and giving up seven hits for the Hawks (29-31).
