CHEYENNE - A big seventh inning gave Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over Westco Zyphers out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Thursday in Scottsbluff.
The Sixers scored five runs in the frame that included four hits. Fisher Brown gave Cheyenne the lead for good with a two-run single with two outs.
Dom Lopez was 2 for 4 at the plate and scored two runs. Brown went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. Hayden Swaen finished with two RBI's.
Sophomore Colter McAnelly pitched 2⅓ innings, fanned seven batters and picked up the win for Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE 7, SCOTTSBLUFF 6
Cheyenne.........000 101 5 - 7 8 5
Scottsbluff.............013 101 0 - 6 6 1
Cheyenne pitching: Rodriguez, Sullivan (4), McAnelly (5) and Anderson. Scottsbluff pitching: Robbins, Rodriguez (4), McCollum (6), Haught (7) and Richter.
W: McAnelly. L: Haught.