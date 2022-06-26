Zack Costopoulos

Zack Costopoulos

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — Zack Costopoulos and Hayden Swean each knocked in two runs for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 in a 4-3 win over the Bozeman Bucks at the Bluejay Classic on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bailey Applegarth went six innings on the mound, allowing two earned runs on five hits while fanning nine batters.

The Sixers lost in extra innings in their second game of the day on a game-ending walk, falling 3-2 to Millard West Wildcats (Omaha) in the bottom of the ninth. 

Costopoulos had Cheyenne's lone RBI in the game. Xander Jarosh pitched 7-2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits. 

