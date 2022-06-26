LEGION BASEBALL: Sixers split games at Bluejay Classic Jun 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Zack Costopoulos Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE — Zack Costopoulos and Hayden Swean each knocked in two runs for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 in a 4-3 win over the Bozeman Bucks at the Bluejay Classic on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.Bailey Applegarth went six innings on the mound, allowing two earned runs on five hits while fanning nine batters.The Sixers lost in extra innings in their second game of the day on a game-ending walk, falling 3-2 to Millard West Wildcats (Omaha) in the bottom of the ninth. Costopoulos had Cheyenne's lone RBI in the game. Xander Jarosh pitched 7-2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zack Costopoulos Sixer Earned Run Baseball Sport Classic Hayden Swean Bluejay Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Familiar name looks to leave mark on UW basketball program Early look at Wyoming’s showdown with BYU Central's Caden Smith rebounded from injury, earned player of the year Aubrey Frentheway turned disappointment into success LEGION BASEBALL: Sixers hold off Twin Falls