CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 swept a doubleheader from Jackson on Wednesday night at Powers Field during Senior Night.
The Sixers won the first game 8-2 and took a 3-0 lead after the first inning when Mason Tafoya scored on a wild pitch, Kelden Hastings scored on a wild pitch and Dominic Lopez scored Colter McAnelly with an RBI groundout.
Post 6 doubled its lead in the bottom of the third with four hits in the inning. Julian Romero, Hayden Swaen and Kaden Anderson had three consecutive RBIs for Cheyenne to make it 6-0. Jackson’s two runs came in the top of the fourth.
Lopez finished with two RBI and Swaen was 2 for 4 with one RBI in the first game. Wyatt Haught went three innings on the mound striking out six batters on no hits and no runs.
Cheyenne picked up a 12-2 win in the second game. Post 6 led 3-0 after the third inning and got a two-run single from Zack Costopoulos and a two-run double from Kelden Hastings in the bottom of the fourth to extend its lead to 7-0. Mason Tafoya and Colter McAnelly both had an RBI, and Bradley Feezer hit a two-run triple in the fifth to help the Sixers stretch their lead to 11-2.
Swaen scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. Costopoulos and had two RBI and Hastings knocked in three runs. Tafoya was 2 for 3.
Nick Colgan, Xander Jarosh, Trenton Rodriguez, and Ben Bohlmann combined to allow just one hit and one earned run in the second game.
Cheyenne (59-10) starts the Wyoming Class AA state tournament Monday in Sheridan with the No. 1 seed.