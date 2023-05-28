Colter McAnelly

Colter McAnelly

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Colter McAnelly and Julian Romero powered the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 offense during the first half of a doubleheader sweep Saturday in North Platte, Nebraska.

McAnelly hit two home runs and had five RBI to help Cheyenne win the opener 13-2. Romero had a pair of doubles and four RBI. Kaden Anderson added two hits and an RBI, while Nolan Horton had two hits.


