Colter McAnelly
CHEYENNE – Colter McAnelly and Julian Romero powered the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 offense during the first half of a doubleheader sweep Saturday in North Platte, Nebraska.
McAnelly hit two home runs and had five RBI to help Cheyenne win the opener 13-2. Romero had a pair of doubles and four RBI. Kaden Anderson added two hits and an RBI, while Nolan Horton had two hits.
