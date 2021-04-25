CHEYENNE — Julian Romero knocked in three runs on two hits to help Cheyenne Post 6 beat Sheridan 8-3 in the first game of their Saturday twin bill.
Romero had a three-run single in the top of the second inning to give the Sixers a 4-0 lead. Four more runs in the fourth inning capped the scoring for Cheyenne.
Hayden Swaen finished with two RBI’s with a double. Bradley Feezer pitched five innings and struck out six batters while giving up six hits.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Ben Bohlmann pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed only one hit and zero runs while fanning eight of the 24 batters he faced, leading the Sixers to an 11-0 win.
Zack Costopoulos went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI’s and a home run. Swaen brought two runs across and Mason Tafoya and Dom Lopez each went 3 for 5. Colter McAnelly went 2 for 4 at the plate and scored three runs.
The Sixers tallied 15 hits in the second game to Sheridan’s two.
Cheyenne plays Billings, Montana, at 12:30 p.m. today and the Casper Oilers at 3 p.m. Both games are in Sheridan.
CHEYENNE 8, SHERIDAN 3
Cheyenne………..040 400 0 — 8 5 1
Sheridan………….002 100 0 — 3 7 1
Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, Lobmeyer (6) and Anderson. Sheridan pitching: Stowe, Killion (3), Skovgard (4) and Nelson.
W: Feezer. L: Stowe.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Swaen), Sheridan 1 (Stowe).
CHEYENNE 11, SHERIDAN 0
Cheyenne……..002 133 2 — 11 15 0
Sheridan………000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Cheyenne pitching: Bohlmann, Sullivan (5) and Swaen. Sheridan pitching: Mortonson, Hall (5) and Kilpatrick.
W: Bohlmann. L: Mortonson
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Bartlett). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos)