CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team closed pool play at its annual Firecracker tournament with a pair of victories Saturday at Powers Field.

The Sixers (42-11) opened with a 4-2 victory over Casper. Senior right-hander Bradley Feezer struck out 12 batters, walked two and allowed just one hit in the seven-inning complete game effort.


