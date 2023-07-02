CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team closed pool play at its annual Firecracker tournament with a pair of victories Saturday at Powers Field.
The Sixers (42-11) opened with a 4-2 victory over Casper. Senior right-hander Bradley Feezer struck out 12 batters, walked two and allowed just one hit in the seven-inning complete game effort.
Senior shortstop Colter McAnelly was 2-for-3 with a triple. Landon McAnelly and Corey Williams both had a hit and an RBI. Hayden Swane also had a hit, while Kaed Coates also drove home a run.
Cheyenne backed that victory with a 5-1 win over the Hastings (Nebraska) Chiefs. Post 6 scored two runs in the third and three more in the fourth to get the win.
Righty Corey Williams scattered nine hits across seven innings of work. He struck out three and walked two.
First baseman Hayden Swaen and designated hitter Caden Westby were both 2-for-3 with an RBI. Center fielder Nolan Horton was 2-for-3, while left-fielder Julian Romero was 2-for-4. Colter McAnelly’s lone hit was a home run. He also had two RBI.
The Sixers face the Cheyenne Hawks at 2:30 p.m. today at Pioneer Park.
Hawks fall to Greeley
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Hawks gave up eight runs across the first three innings of Saturday’s 9-4 loss to the Greeley (Colorado) GoJo’s in the Post 6 Firecracker tournament Saturday at Pioneer Park.
Jack Garrett and Brayden Kamarad both had a hit and an RBI. Kamarad’s knock was a triple. Adam Barrington, Kolbe Dierks, Kyler Hauf and Brodin Robbins also had hits for the Hawks (20-21).