CHEYENNE – A 10-run seventh inning propelled Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 to an 11-1 win over the visiting University of Wyoming club team on Monday night at Powers Field.
The game was tied 1-1 before senior Julian Romero tripled to center and was driven home by Corey Williams. The Sixers combined two walks, two hit batters, a dropped third strike, and error and six hits into 10 runs in the frame. Williams also had an RBI double during the seventh.
He finished the night 2 for 2, while Wyatt Haught, Colter McAnelly, Zach Costopoulos and Dominic Lopez all rapped two hits. Lopez and Costopoulos also had doubles, while Lopez drove in two runs. Kaden Anderson had a hit and two RBI.
Four Post 6 pitchers combined to strikeout 16 Cowboys. Bailey Applegarth fanned five hitters and allowed just one hit across three innings. Haught and McAnelly both struck out four hitters each during their two innings of work.
UW starting pitcher Max Pedroza – a former Sixers standout – posted four strikeouts in six innings of work. He also had a hit.
Cheyenne (4-0) returns to action Saturday when it hosts Rapid City (S.D.) Post 22 in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE 11, WYOMING 1
Wyoming…… 100 000 000 – 1 4 2
Cheyenne…… 000 001 (10)0X – 11 12 2
Wyoming pitching: Pedroza, Spadadora (7), Stautter (7) and Mazuria and Pedroza. Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, Applegarth (3), Haught (6), McAnnelly (8) and Anderson.