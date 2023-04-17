Colter McAnelly

Colter McAnelly

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team improved to 6-0 on the season with wins over Laramie and the Cheyenne Hawks on Sunday at Powers Field.

Cheyenne opened the day with an 11-1 victory over Laramie. Shortstop Colter McAnelly drove home three runs in his first start of the season, while center fielder Braden Pearson added a triple and two RBI. Catcher Hayden Swaen posted a triple, and second baseman Landon McAnelly tallied two hits.


