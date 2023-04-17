CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball team improved to 6-0 on the season with wins over Laramie and the Cheyenne Hawks on Sunday at Powers Field.
Cheyenne opened the day with an 11-1 victory over Laramie. Shortstop Colter McAnelly drove home three runs in his first start of the season, while center fielder Braden Pearson added a triple and two RBI. Catcher Hayden Swaen posted a triple, and second baseman Landon McAnelly tallied two hits.
Senior right-hander Bradley Feezer struck out five while allowing just three hits and one earned run in four innings of work. Peyton Seelye struck out three in his two innings on the mound.
The Sixers topped the Cheyenne Hawks 11-1 to finish the day. Pearson was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI from the leadoff spot. Third baseman Ethan Reisdorfer added two hits and an RBI, while Landon McAnelly tallied a double.
Corey Williams picked up the win on the mound, striking out five and giving up just one hit in three innings of work. Jade Moore closed out the game with two innings of hitless relief.
Cheyenne returns to action against Laramie at 7 tonight at Powers Field.
The Hawks split the day, beating Laramie 11-5 thanks to a nine-run third inning.
Jacob Romine went 4-for-4 with an RBI. Caden Westby drove home three runs, while Adam Barrington and Aiden Frogge had two RBI each. Frogge’s lone hit of the game was a double.
The Hawks face Laramie at 5 p.m. today at Powers Field.