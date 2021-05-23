CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 swept two games Saturday in Rock Springs. The Sixers topped Green River in the first contest 24-0 with the help of a 13-run second inning.

Thirteen different batters had an RBI and 12 batters had a hit. Keagan Bartlett was 5 for 5 with two RBI’s and scored four runs. Zack Costopoulos was 2 for 2 with four RBI’s. The Sixers finished with 24 hits.

Post 6 carried its bats into the second contest against Jackson, racking up 16 hits and picking up a 10-0 victory.

Ben Bohlmann and Fisher Brown both went 2 for 3 with two RBI’s. Dom Lopez was 3 for 4 and scored two runs. Colter McAnelly went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in one run and scored two others.

Bradley Feezer pitched three innings against Jackson, striking out all but one batter.

CHEYENNE 24, GREEN RIVER 0 (4)

Cheyenne…………1(13)2 8xx x — 24 24 0

Green River…….….000 0xx x — 0 4 2

Cheyenne pitching: Jarosh and Swaen. Green River pitching: Richardson, Smith (2), Lee (4), Molina (4) and Liebect.

W: Jarosh. L: Richardson.

2B: Cheyenne 1 (Feezer), Green River 1 (Richardson). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Tafoya).

CHEYENNE 10, JACKSON 0

Jackson…..……000 000 x — 0 2 2

Cheyenne….….501 121 x — 10 16 1

Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, McAnelly (4), Sullivan (5) and Anderson. Jackson pitching: Foulks, Vsnskike (5) and Bralund.

W: Feezer. L: Foulke.

2B: Cheyenne 4 (Bohlmann, Tafoya, Lopez, McAnelly).

