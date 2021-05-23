CHEYENNE — Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 swept two games Saturday in Rock Springs. The Sixers topped Green River in the first contest 24-0 with the help of a 13-run second inning.
Thirteen different batters had an RBI and 12 batters had a hit. Keagan Bartlett was 5 for 5 with two RBI’s and scored four runs. Zack Costopoulos was 2 for 2 with four RBI’s. The Sixers finished with 24 hits.
Post 6 carried its bats into the second contest against Jackson, racking up 16 hits and picking up a 10-0 victory.
Ben Bohlmann and Fisher Brown both went 2 for 3 with two RBI’s. Dom Lopez was 3 for 4 and scored two runs. Colter McAnelly went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in one run and scored two others.
Bradley Feezer pitched three innings against Jackson, striking out all but one batter.
CHEYENNE 24, GREEN RIVER 0 (4)
Cheyenne…………1(13)2 8xx x — 24 24 0
Green River…….….000 0xx x — 0 4 2
Cheyenne pitching: Jarosh and Swaen. Green River pitching: Richardson, Smith (2), Lee (4), Molina (4) and Liebect.
W: Jarosh. L: Richardson.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Feezer), Green River 1 (Richardson). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Tafoya).
CHEYENNE 10, JACKSON 0
Jackson…..……000 000 x — 0 2 2
Cheyenne….….501 121 x — 10 16 1
Cheyenne pitching: Feezer, McAnelly (4), Sullivan (5) and Anderson. Jackson pitching: Foulks, Vsnskike (5) and Bralund.
W: Feezer. L: Foulke.
2B: Cheyenne 4 (Bohlmann, Tafoya, Lopez, McAnelly).