CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Post 6 had nine players earn first or second team all-state honors, while the Cheyenne Hawks had one player voted onto the all-state second team by Wyoming’s Class AA coaches.

Post 6 senior Colter McAnelly was voted first team all-state for the fourth time and AA player of the year for the third consecutive season. The University of Utah signee started the season recovering from a broken right wrist he suffered during the basketball season. During the regular season, McAnelly posted a .407 batting average (70-for-172) with 11 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 72 RBI. His home run and RBI totals were both team highs.


