CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Post 6 had nine players earn first or second team all-state honors, while the Cheyenne Hawks had one player voted onto the all-state second team by Wyoming’s Class AA coaches.
Post 6 senior Colter McAnelly was voted first team all-state for the fourth time and AA player of the year for the third consecutive season. The University of Utah signee started the season recovering from a broken right wrist he suffered during the basketball season. During the regular season, McAnelly posted a .407 batting average (70-for-172) with 11 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 72 RBI. His home run and RBI totals were both team highs.
McAnelly also pitched 50 innings, striking out a team-best 101 hitters against just 15 walks. His 0.70 earned-run average also was the best on the team.
Senior right-hander Bradley Feezer picked up his third first team all-state selection, and also was named the state’s pitcher of the year for the second time in his career. Feezer logged a team-high 71 innings, striking out 100 batters and walking just 20 to go 13-1 on the season. His 1.68 ERA is second-best on Cheyenne’s roster.
Outfielder and pitcher Julian Romero was a unanimous choice en route to earning his first first team nod. He was a second-teamer the past two seasons. The University of Jamestown freshman had a team-high .439 batting average (68-for-155) with a team-best 23 doubles, one triple and 56 RBI. The lefty also logged 20-2/3 innings on the mound, striking out 28 with a 2.37 ERA.
Fellow college returner Kaden Anderson also was a unanimous pick to earn the first first team honor of his career. The catcher had a .339 average (41-for-121) with three extra-base hits and 28 RBI. Anderson was a second team all-stater last summer.
Junior infielder Mason Tafoya also moved up from the second team to the first. The leadoff hitter had a .384 average (73-of-190) to go with 14 doubles, three triples, two homers and 36 RBI. He scored a team-high 72 runs to go with 30 walks and 14 hit by pitches.
The Sixers had Braden Pearson, Peyton Seelye, Hayden Swaen and Corey Williams all voted onto the second team. The Cheyenne Hawks saw Anthony Pacheco tabbed second team all-state.