CHEYENNE – Lincoln, Nebraska, didn’t get many opportunities during its American Legion World Series semifinal matchup with Cheyenne Post 6 on Monday afternoon in Shelby, North Carolina.
Lincoln used a walk, a hit batter, an error and one timely hit to grab a 2-1 victory.
“They’re all tough here, but we figured if we got beat it would be something like that,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “Like we said earlier in the tournament, the margin for error here is razor thin and any mistake you make is going to be taken advantage of. We just made a couple too many late in the game.”
The Sixers (67-17) led 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning thanks, in part, to another stellar pitching performance from Colter McAnelly.
The senior right-hander struck out seven batters and allowed just one hit in his six innings of work.
Lincoln shortstop Harrison Biester drew a walk to lead off the sixth. Landon Sandy hit a sacrifice bunt down the third base line that Cheyenne third baseman Ethan Reisdorfer fielded in stride and flung toward first. The throw hit off the top of Hayden Swaen’s glove allowing Biester to advance to third.
Kai Burkey struck out swinging before Sandy took second on a wild pitch. The Sixers intentionally walked A.J. Evasco to set up a potential double play.
Garrett Springer singled through the left side to score Beister and Sandy and put Lincoln up 2-1.
Post 6 went down in order in the seventh. That included a diving catch by center fielder Mason Gaines on a ball Swaen hit to right-center field.
Lincoln starter Ryan Clementi struggled with command issues, giving up six walks and hitting one batter. He also struck out eight batters and reached the 105-pitch limit 5-1/3 innings into the contest.
Cheyenne was unable to capitalize on all the free passes, stranding 11 runners on the day. It had the bases loaded with one out in the second. The Sixers left two runners on in the first, third and fifth innings. They also had a runner picked off first base in the first.
Lincoln also committed a pair of fielding errors.
“We had some guys out there with chances to extend the lead, but you have to give (Clementi) credit because he (bore) down and made a lot of good pitches when we got runners into scoring position,” Lain said. “Sometimes you just have to tip your cap.”
Cheyenne took the lead in the third inning, McAnelly led off with a seven-pitch walk before Corey Williams struck out looking and Swaen flied out to center. Kaden Anderson kept the inning alive by reaching on an error. McAnelly scored from second when Lincoln couldn’t handle a hot shot off Nolan Horton’s bat.
Williams, Anderson, Mason Tafoya and Kaed Coates accounted for Cheyenne’s hits.
Post 6 was the first Wyoming team to advance to the ALWS. It went 2-2 at the tournament.
“This was a dream come true for me personally and for our kids,” Lain said. “It’s been awesome to watch. These guys will have reset the bar for what Post 6 baseball is capable of, and they’ll let everyone who grows up wanting to be a baseball player in Wyoming know that a national championship is possible.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters