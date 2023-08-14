CHEYENNE – Lincoln, Nebraska, didn’t get many opportunities during its American Legion World Series semifinal matchup with Cheyenne Post 6 on Monday afternoon in Shelby, North Carolina.

Lincoln used a walk, a hit batter, an error and one timely hit to grab a 2-1 victory.


