CHEYENNE – Ty Lobmeyer learned a lot during his freshman year of college – not just on the diamond, but about what it takes to balance school and baseball.
In his return to the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 squad this summer, he doesn’t just want to help the Sixers win games, he wants to share some of what he took away from his first year playing with Bridgewater State University. The righty pitched 9-1/3 innings and allowed eight earned runs, helping the Bears go 30-15.
“I want to grow not just as a player, but as a teammate, and teach them what I’ve learned – how to carry themselves on and off the field,” Lobmeyer said. “I just want to come back to this team and help any way I can, whether it’s on or off the field. I’m just trying to be the guy they look to if they need any questions answered.”
Lobmeyer’s first tournament with Post 6 this summer was last weekend at the Black Hills Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota, where he helped Cheyenne defend its title. Sixers manager Ty Lain said the growth and maturity Lobmeyer brought back was immediately on display. The return of college players playing their final summer for Post 6 helps shape the culture of the team, Lain said.
The experience from Lobmeyer includes an NCAA tournament appearance with the Division III program.
“Those guys are usually our leaders, help point us in the right direction, and give a lot of knowledge back to the younger guys about what college baseball is all about,” the skipper said. “That’s rubbing off on all of the guys, making us a more mature group, and giving us some extra energy to put the right work in and get that stuff done.”
Playing against bigger, stronger, more mature athletes helped Lobmeyer realize how much room there is to grow early in the season, he said. That wake-up call came with a change in mentality when matching up with those athletes.
All he can do is trust the work that’s been put in.
“I learned that it doesn’t matter that they’re bigger or stronger, you just have to go out there and compete (and) do what you have to do to win whatever battle you’re in,” Lobmeyer said. “Whether it’s pitching or hitting, you just have to trust what you’ve been working on and let it flow.”
Lobmeyer’s work has shaped him into becoming one of Post 6’s most versatile players. In last season’s senior night outing, Lobmeyer played all nine positions in the field. It’s one of main reasons he’s so valuable to the team, Lain said.
The versatility will be critical for the Sixers going forward after losing catcher Kaden Anderson to an injury. Lobmeyer will fill in for Anderson during his absence starting today at the Oral Roberts University team camp in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Lobmeyer didn’t start catching until just a few years ago, but it’s one of the many hats he wears.
“Defensively, he can do just about anything we need him to do, and he puts together veteran, solid at-bats at the plate,” Lain said. “He’s thrown the ball well … we’re trying to get (all of the pitchers) their work in and get them ready for the end of the year, and he’s going to be an important piece of that.”
Lobmeyer posted a 7-1 record on the mound for the Sixers last season, often as a reliever. He’s coming back this summer improved and more mature. The biggest thing he noticed in his first tournament back with the team wasn’t how much he improved, though, it was how much better his teammates had gotten.
“When I came back, I was just really excited to see these guys and play with these guys again,” Lobmeyer said. “One thing that stood out to me was how much they’ve grown not just as players, but as people, in general. It’s cool to see what they bring.”