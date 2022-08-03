CHEYENNE – Mason Tafoya was nervous about moving to the top of Cheyenne American Legion Post 6’s batting order this summer.

It’s an important position on any baseball team, but there was heightened pressure leading off for a Sixers’ roster loaded with potent bats. Cheyenne manager Ty Lain knew Tafoya could become overwhelmed by the expectations of the role, which is why he sat the sophomore down and delivered a simple message.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus