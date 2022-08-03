Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 third baseman Mason Tafoya swings at a pitch during the Sixers’ game with Rocky Mountain High of Fort Collins, Colorado, on Friday night at Powers Field in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 center fielder Mason Tafoya swings at a pitch during the Firecracker Tournament game against the Parker Lightning Friday, July 2, 2021 at Powers Field. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Mason Tafoya
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Mason Tafoya was nervous about moving to the top of Cheyenne American Legion Post 6’s batting order this summer.
It’s an important position on any baseball team, but there was heightened pressure leading off for a Sixers’ roster loaded with potent bats. Cheyenne manager Ty Lain knew Tafoya could become overwhelmed by the expectations of the role, which is why he sat the sophomore down and delivered a simple message.
“I told him we wanted him to just be Mason,” Lain said. “We wanted someone who was athletic and could cause trouble on the base paths while hitting ahead of Colter (McAnelly) and Zack (Costopouls).
“We moved him to the top of the order because we liked what he was doing, so we didn’t need him to do anything different than he already was. As he’s gotten more comfortable in that spot, he’s started to do the things you expect.”
Tafoya has become the consummate leadoff hitter for Post 6 (64-10), which opens the Northwest Regional tournament against Eagle River, Alaska, at 4 p.m. today in Gillette.
Tafoya’s .535 on-base percentage is tops on Cheyenne’s roster, as are his 23 hit-by-pitches. His 43-walks are second-most on the team behind junior Colter McAnelly’s 49.
Tafoya has excelled at being patient, taking pitches and wreaking havoc on the base paths, Lain said.
Tafoya admits the transition was nerve-wracking at first, but he has since grown comfortable in the role
“If I get on base, there’s probably a 90% chance I’m scoring,” said Tafoya, who also leads Post 6 with 21 stolen bases. “When I’m in the box, I’m just thinking simply and thinking about getting my hands through and barreling up the baseball. I’m trying to keep things as simple as possible.
“My approach is similar to when I was hitting in the five-hole. I always try to be patient and see pitches but, before, I was trying to put balls into gaps and move the guys around. This year, I’m trying to get on base no matter what.”
McAnelly has spent this season No. 2 in Cheyenne’s order. He describes Tafoya as factory-made for hitting atop the lineup.
“He does a really good job of not striking out and getting on base,” McAnelly said. “He ends up standing on second during a lot of my at-bats and giving me chances to drive him home. That’s all you can ask for from a leadoff hitter.”
Moving to the top of the order isn’t the only change Tafoya has seen this season. He split time between second base and center field during his freshman campaign, but primarily played center. Tafoya has settled in at third base this season.
Having McAnelly – who has verbally committed to the University of Utah – playing to his left has given Tafoya the confidence to aggressively go after groundballs.
“I can give it everything I have to get to it and, if I miss it, he’s probably going to be right behind me to make the play,” Tafoya said. “And he’s always there to encourage me if I make an error.”
Tafoya grew up playing shortstop and second base. Third isn’t the easiest position to play because of high school-age baseball being littered with right-handed hitters with a propensity for pulling the ball to the left side of the field. Tafoya has handled the move with aplomb, Lain said.
“He’s very comfortable being an infielder, and we spent all last fall having him play at third to help him get comfortable in that spot,” Lain said. “It’s more of a read and react position. He’s such a good athlete that he’s done an awesome job playing over there.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.