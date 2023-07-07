CHEYENNE – Kaden Anderson has been a staple behind the plate for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 over the past few seasons, and he has caught a number of high-end pitching games from Colter McAnelly.
McAnelly’s performance in Friday night’s match up against 970 Sun Devils was a top-five performance of all time, according to the super senior.
“We faced a good (pitcher) that is going to (Northern Colorado),” Anderson said. “We couldn’t get our bats going, but Colter picked us up.”
McAnelly pitched all seven innings for the Sixers during their 2-0 win. He allowed five hits and a walk during those seven innings and struck out 14 batters. More importantly, he did not allow any runs during the game.
“It took a herculean effort from him,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “That is something our team has come to expect, which isn’t really fair to Colter. But he has done that for us so many times and has pitched in a number of big games. Tonight was another one.”
As good as McAnelly was from the mound, the game was up in the air up until the final out. Post 6 struggled to get the ball in play throughout the course of the game. Through the first four innings of play, the Sixers got just one man on base off a single from Corey Williams.
But fortunes changed for Post 6 heading into the bottom of the fifth. After two walks and a hit to start the inning, Cheyenne managed to chase Sun Devils starting pitcher Ty Adam. After Williams struck out, Landon McAnelly came in on a pinch hit and drove home the eventual winning run.
“It was cool to see all the young guys step up,” Anderson said. “Landon with that big hit in the fifth, Cade has been doing a good job, (so have) Nolan and Braden.”
Anderson grounded out to first to get Post 6’s last run across the plate. It proved to be enough of a cushion, as McAnelly continued to shut down the Sun Devils' bats for the remainder of the game. Williams recorded the final out of the game on a fly ball to deep right field to seal the win for Post 6.
Despite the bats not being on for most of the night, Cheyenne still found a way to come through when it needed to most.
“We had some opportunities early in the game and we didn’t execute in some situational hitting,” Lain said. “It cost us some runs and to find a way to get back into that situation was big.
“I’m proud of (our guys). There was a lot of talk when we didn’t play well for a four or five-game stretch and I feel like we have bounced back.”
Cheyenne plays in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon to close out the weekend slate. The Sixers will play Cheyenne Mountain at 4:30 p.m. before facing the Grand Junction Tigers at 7 p.m.
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.