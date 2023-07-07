CHEYENNE – Kaden Anderson has been a staple behind the plate for Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 over the past few seasons, and he has caught a number of high-end pitching games from Colter McAnelly.

McAnelly’s performance in Friday night’s match up against 970 Sun Devils was a top-five performance of all time, according to the super senior.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus