CHEYENNE – After originally committing to the University of Missouri during his freshman campaign, Colter McAnelly decided he wanted to test the waters of other schools that were interested in him.
Throughout the process, the Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout felt like he found the right fit for him – the University of Utah. McAnelly had visited Arizona State, San Diego State, the Air Force Academy and had interest from other Power 5 programs, but the decision play baseball for Utah and the Pac-12 conference stemmed from the positive vibes during his visit and the opportunity to contribute on the diamond early in his collegiate career.
“My family really liked it, it’s in a good conference, and I felt like I could potentially be a key guy there, and even start as a freshman, if I put in the work and get better,” said McAnelly, who’s a junior at Cheyenne East. “Going to a big school and not having a chance to play until my junior year didn’t seem appealing to me.”
Utah head coach Gary Henderson is in his first year with the program. McAnelly was interested in being part of a process to help kickstart the new path of the program, he said, and the interest and dedication from Utah’s coaches was another key factor.
“All three main coaches reached out and kept coming to my games, and that was one of the big deciding factors – I liked all three of the coaches,” McAnelly said. “I think they’ll put the program on the rise.”
McAnelly is coming off a season where he was voted the Wyoming Class AA player of the year and went 7-2 on the mound in 12 starts with an earned-run average of 1.19. He also batted .379 and scored 98 runs to help the Sixers win a state title and secure the most wins in program history after finishing 69-19-1.
An underclassmen the past two season, Post 6 skipper Ty Lain knows McAnelly’s growth on the diamond is only going to progress, but the leadership role is what’s going to help him take that next step.
“This year is the year where he goes from one of the younger guys to one of the veterans of the program,” Lain said. “I expect him to not only grow individually as a player, but hopefully … provide confidence to the rest of the guys around him and let them know in any situation the guys get into, there’s a way to get out of it.”
Some of that confidence is rooted in playing against quality competition, which has helped McAnelly garner as much attention and interest from major programs as he has. With the Sixers playing in premier tournaments, the chances to get noticed are obviously higher.
It also sets the Sixers up well for conference play.
“Coach Lain does a great job getting us playing other places, and I think that’s why we just dominate Wyoming because we go out and play bigger and better teams,” McAnelly said. “And our coaches work hard at developing us … seeing that growth from the spring to the end of the year is big.”
McAnelly has an opportunity to pitch and play shortstop for the Utes, and being able to contribute in both roles is somewhat unique. But it’s always what makes him a popular recruit.
“For him to get the type of offer he’s getting, and to be able to do that in the Pac-12, is pretty unique and pretty special,” Lain said. “I think it’s a perfect fit for him because he can (play both positions) at a pretty high level. We’re pretty excited for his future.”