CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 manager Ty Lain said Wednesday’s pitching performance from Colter McAnelly was one of the best he’s ever seen.
McAnelly pitched six innings and allowed one run on three hits. But it was the first 5-2/3 innings where McAnelly showed his tools while consistently clocking 85 miles per hour on the radar gun.
The sophomore pitched a perfect game to that point, leading the Sixers to a 7-1 win over the Laramie Rangers (21-9) at Powers Field.
“He worked with pace, he threw a ton of strikes,” Lain said. “He had command of his fast ball and his breaking ball, had good zip on his fast ball and just completely dominated the whole way through.”
McAnelly opened the contest throwing nine pitches and striking out the side. He carried that momentum into the second frame, fanning three more Laramie hitters.
“My fast ball felt like it was coming out pretty good,” he said. “My curve ball felt good, they were swinging at that and when I left it in the zone they wouldn’t swing at it.”
Laramie left-hander Brandon Chavez kept the Sixers’ bats honest as well, not allowing any runs until the fourth frame where Ben Bohlmann scored Mason Tafoya and Kelden Hastings scored on an error, making it 2-0.
Post 6 extended its lead in the fifth inning, mainly by way of a Laramie miscue. McAnelly sent a double to deep right field and advanced to third on the next at bat when Tafoya hit a blooper to shallow center. Hastings followed by sending a ball to deep left field that bounced near the foul pole. Rangers left fielder Ben Malone lost sight of the ball, and by the time he managed to find it, Hastings was rounding third base, turning it into an inside-the-park homer.
McAnelly’s perfect game was broken up in the sixth with a double from Mason Branch, who was scored courtesy of an Aidan Morris RBI. But that was the only run the Rangers put on the board.
“(McAnelly) was nearly unhittable,” Laramie coach Aaron Lozano said. “You don’t get a lot of opportunities against Post 6 and you have to take advantage of the opportunities you do.”
Zack Costopoulos gave Cheyenne a couple of insurance runs in the sixth with a two-run shot to center field on the first pitch he saw.
The Sixers fell to Laramie 11-2 in the first game of their doubleheader in a game that was delayed in the seventh inning Tuesday night and was made up Wednesday afternoon before game two.
Cheyenne has hardly struggled at any point throughout out the season, but Tuesday night was one of those contests. Post 6 (31-8) didn’t hesitate to put the loss behind its.
“This is as resilient as a team as I’ve been around, even last year I’ve seen them get knocked down and get right back up many, many times,” Lain said. “This team’s not going to back down and they have a lot of confidence in their ability and bounced back (Wednesday).”
Cheyenne heads to Olathe, Kansas, for the Perfect Midwest Series this weekend. It was a solid win for the team to get back on track.
“We have a short memory as a team and we came and got game two,” Costopolous said. “And that got us on the right path for this weekend.”
CHEYENNE 7, LARAMIE 1
Laramie…….….000 001 0 – 1 3 2
Cheyenne……..000 232 x – 7 12 0
Laramie pitching: Chavez and Morris. Cheyenne pitching: McAnelly, Onisto (7) and Lobmeyer.
W: McAnelly. L: Chavez.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (McAnelly, Hastings); Laramie 1 (Branch). HR: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos Hastings).
Laramie 11 Cheyenne 2
CHEYENNE – Post 6 couldn’t mount a comeback in the first game of the twin bill that was scheduled for Tuesday. The final four outs of the contest get delayed because of a hail storm that struck Powers Field.
Cheyenne picked up four of its seven hits in the final inning and scored its only two runs while the Rangers connected on six hits.
LARAMIE 11, CHEYENNE 2
Laramie……….033 300 2 – 11 12 0
Cheyenne…….000 000 2 – 2 7 0
Laramie pitching: Chamberlain, Jenkin (7) and Morris. Cheyenne pitching: Oswald, Rodriguez (4), Sullivan (7) and Anderson.
W: Chamberlain. L: Oswald.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Lopez); Laramie 2 (Morris, Chamberlain). 3B: Laramie 1 (Jenkin).