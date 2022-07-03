CHEYENNE – Extra outs and a hot pitcher cost Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 during a 7-3 loss to the Idaho Falls (Idaho) Bandits on Saturday.
The two-time reigning national champions capitalized on an error to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Bandits extended the lead to 7-0 in the third thanks to four hits, an error and a dropped third strike that allowed a runner to get on base.
Idaho Falls also had a pop fly fall in along the left field line.
“When you play a high-level team like that and give away free outs, you’re going to give up a big inning,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “We dropped a ball at first base, essentially gave up a double on a strikeout, didn’t catch a fly in left field. We had chances to get out of that inning and minimize the damage, we just didn’t do it.”
Runs were hard to come by for the Sixers (40-8) thanks to 11 strikeouts from Idaho Falls right-hander Dax Whitney. Bandits reliever Davin Luce fanned three hitters in his two innings of work.
Cheyenne finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when first baseman Zack Costopoulos led off with a solo home run to left field. The Sixers trimmed the lead to 7-2 when shortstop Colter McAnelly stroked his second double of the contest to left to score Ben Bohlmann from second.
“(Whitney) was kind of gassing us up, and his fastball had a lot of backspin and he got us swinging at the fastball up, which is a tough pitch to catch up with,” said McAnelly, who was 3 for 4 with an RBI. “I haven’t seen that kind of (velocity) in a while, and it’s always nice to hit off that.”
Costopoulos added two hits.
Cheyenne’s final run came when Costopoulos hit a grounder to short that pulled the first baseman down the line toward home plate. Costopoulos hurdled him to reach first safely, and Kaden Anderson scored from third to trim the margin to 7-3.
Post 6 junior right-hander Bradley Feezer went the distance on the mound, striking out seven. He walked just one. None of the runs he gave up were earned.
“He was getting better as the game went along even though our defense was letting us down,” Lain said. “The way he was throwing the ball was better and better, hitter by hitter. He had good command late on his breaking ball, good zip on his fastball and was throwing the hardest I’ve seen him throw this year.
“He is trying to get a feel for his arm slot, and he was as close to finding it (Saturday) as he has been all year. This is an exciting outing for him.”
Cheyenne still locked up the No. 1 seed from its pool, and plays in the semifinals of its Firecracker Tournament at noon today at Powers Field.
Cheyenne 6 Greeley 5
Costopoulos and Mason Tafoya both had a pair of hits in the Sixers’ 6-5 win over the Greeley GOJO’s in their first game of the day. Costopoulos drove in two runs, while Tafoya had an RBI. Kelden Hastings also had a hit and two RBI.
Sophomore right-hander Corey Williams picked up the win, striking out five and scattering seven hits across 4-1/3 innings. It was his first time on the mound since June 18 when he suffered a rib injury during a collision with a baserunner.
Julian Romero worked the final 2-2/3 to get the save. He struck out three batters.