CHEYENNE – Missed opportunities came back to haunt Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 during a 10-5 loss to Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22 on Saturday evening at Powers Field.
Cheyenne left the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings, and stranded two runners on four other occasions. The Sixers had the bases loaded with no outs in the sixth, but could only push across one run on a fielding error. A Rapid City miscue also gave Cheyenne a run with two outs in the seventh.
“We had several opportunities to execute with a runner at third and less than two outs, but we stranded too many guys,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “Then the exact opposite was true for Rapid City. They came up with several big, two-out base hits to drive in some runs.
“We have to execute better and bear down and knuckle down with two outs and figure out how to get out of innings.”
Cheyenne (10-3) managed just seven hits off three different Hardhats pitchers. First baseman Trenton Rodriguez tallied the lone extra base hit with a line drive to right-center field to lead off the sixth inning.
“We were being too selfish with runners in scoring position,” Rodriguez said. “When Rapid City had runners in scoring position, they were unselfish and did what they needed to do to string together quality at-bats and bring runs in.
“We didn’t do that when we had runners in scoring position. That’s the first time we haven’t been locked in, haven’t been unselfish and haven’t taken good approaches. You have to help out your team.”
Junior right fielder Dominic Lopez and freshman second baseman Mason Tafoya both went 2 for 4. Tafoya scored two runs, while Lopez touched the plate once.
Four of Rapid City’s nine hits went for extra bases. Hayden Holec hits a two-run double to right in the second, while Peyton Tipton added a two-run triple to right in the fifth. Jake Goble also had a run-scoring double to left in the sixth. Bransen Kuehl hit a solo home run with two outs in the third.
Senior righty Ben Bohlmann was saddled with the loss for Post 6. However, he fanned seven hitters and allowed just four hits during his five innings of work.
It’s the second consecutive solid outing for Bohlmann, who carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of Cheyenne’s 11-0 win April 24 at Sheridan.
“(Bohlmann’s) fastball command was as good as it has been all year, and he had a good slider,” Lain said. “He missed with an 0-2 fastball on that solo home run, and had a bit of a relaxed, let up pitch with two outs that gave up a two-out RBI single. Other than that, he was really good.
“Our bullpen got behind in too many counts, and that helped them open it up. We have to be better coming out of the pen.”
RAPID CITY 10, CHEYENNE 5
Rapid City…………………………………… 021 025 0 – 10 9 5
Cheyenne…………………………………… 000 121 1 – 5 7 2
Rapid City pitching: Goble, Weaver (4), Atkinson (7) and Solano. Cheyenne pitching: Bohlmann, Lobmeyer (6), Jarosh (6) and Swain.
W: Goble (1-0). L: Bohlmann (3-2).
2B: Rapid City 2 (Goble, Holec); Cheyenne 1 (Rodriguez). 3B: Rapid City 1 (Tipton). HR: Rapid City 1 (Kuehl).
GAME TWO
Cheyenne 11 Rapid City 0
Sophomore righty Bradley Feezer allowed just one hit and fanned 11 to help Post 6 win the nightcap 11-0. Feezer walked just one.
Julian Romero drew a bases loaded walk with two outs to give Cheyenne a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Zack Costopoulos extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI triple in the third. He scored on a ground out by designated hitter Hayden Swaen. Tafoya scored on a passed ball to give the Sixers a 4-0 lead after three.
Cheyenne broke the flood gates open with seven runs in the fourth.
Costopoulos and sophomore shortstop Colter McAnelly both had run-scoring doubles during that inning.
Costopoulos finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Tafoya was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
The teams are scheduled to close out their three-game series at 1:30 p.m. today.
CHEYENNE 11, RAPID CITY 0
Rapid City……………………………………… 000 00 – 0 1 1
Cheyenne……………………………………… 013 7X – 11 6 1
Rapid City pitching: Kuehl, Negebauer (4) and Solano. Cheyenne pitching: Feezer and Anderson.
W: Feezer (2-0). L: Kuehl (0-1).
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Costopoulos, McAnelly). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Costopoulos).