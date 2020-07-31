CHEYENNE – Former Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was 1 for 3 with a strikeout and a run scored while batting ninth and playing both center and left field during the New York Mets’ 4-2 loss to the visiting Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.
The 27-year-old is now batting .292 (7 for 24) with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, three walks, two hit-by-pitches, six strikeouts and four runs scored. Nimmo has reached base in 22 consecutive games dating back to the 2019 season.
The Mets (3-4) play at Atlanta at 5:10 p.m. tonight.