CHEYENNE – Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 was on the wrong end of a pitchers’ duel Sunday.
The Sixers mustered just two hits during a 4-0 loss to Albuquerque Baseball Academy in the championship of the Continental Amateur Baseball Association wood bat tournament at Powers Field.
“We had our chances in this game,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “We were a little bit defensive at the dish. When we got into some plus counts, we didn’t put our best swing on those pitches.
“That’s something we have to be aware of. When you’re facing good (velocity), the harder you try the more difficult it becomes. We got a little long and tried to do a little too much.”
Albuquerque’s win earns it a berth in the Connie Mack World Series, which will be played in Farmington, New Mexico. Post 6 had its nine-game winning streak snapped.
Albuquerque starter Matthew Romero struck out eight hitters and allowed just one hit across four innings of work. Reliever Dayne Pengelly struck out three of the four batters he faced in the seventh. Albuquerque finished with 12 strikeouts overall.
“Our mentality when we went up to the plate was the hunt the fastball and take away the off-speed pitch, and we just weren’t doing that,” said junior first baseman Zack Costopoulos, who tallied Cheyenne’s first hit on a bloop single to right field in the fourth.
“They were beating us with the fastball and we were getting jammed. … We usually attack and make good things happen, but we were defensive.”
Post 6 starter Travis Onisto struggled out of the gate. Only eight of the left-hander’s first 21 pitches went for strikes, prompting a mound visit from Cheyenne manager Ty Lain. Aiden May hit two-run single to center before Onisto settled in.
The Colby (Kansas) Community College pitcher threw 10 of his next 12 pitches for strikes and fanned two hitters to get out of the inning behind 2-0.
“My tempo was really high at the start of the game because I was so excited to go,” Onisto said. “I just came out a little too fast, but I slowed down as the game went on. I found a good rhythm and stuck with it.
“My fastball was hit and miss early, but ended up being pretty good. I also had my curveball working. Those two pitches carried me a long way.”
Onisto finished with nine strikeouts and three walks – two of which came in the first inning – across 5-2/3 innings.
Albuquerque strung together four consecutive two-out singles to extend its lead to 4-0 in the sixth.
“We battled really hard against an extremely talented offense,” Lain said. “(Onisto) held them down, and that’s a sign of good things to come toward the back end of our season.”
Sophomore shortstop Colter McAnelly notched Cheyenne’s only other hit when he laced a single to left field with one out in the sixth.
Despite the loss, Lain was happy with how his team played while going 6-1 in the CABA wood bat tournament.
“Last year, we didn’t even make it out of our pool and into the bracket,” the skipper said. “We basically have the same core group of guys on this year’s team and they’ve taken a big jump.”
Cheyenne (54-15-1) plays a Class AA East Conference doubleheader at Sheridan on Tuesday. First pitch is 3:30 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE 4, CHEYENNE 0
Albuquerque…… 200 002 0 – 4 7 1
Cheyenne…… 000 000 0 – 0 2 0
Albuquerque pitching: Romero, Cornelius (5), Pengelly (7) and Jaramillo and Ramazzini (7). Cheyenne pitching: Onisto, Romero (6) and Anderson.
W: Romero. L: Onisto (1-1).